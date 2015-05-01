Britney Spears poses at the launch of her new lingerie brand The Intimate Britney Spears at the Forum, Copenhagen, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Liliendahl/Scanpix Denmark/Files

Pop star Britney Spears has cancelled two of her Las Vegas shows after injuring her ankle in a fall during a performance.

The "Toxic" and "Circus" singer took a tumble on Wednesday during one of her "Britney: Piece of Me" residency concerts at Las Vegas's Planet Hollywood resort and casino.

"Britney injured her ankle during her performance Wednesday evening and her doctor has advised her not to perform Friday and Saturday evening so that she may heal," Caesars Entertainment, which owns Planet Hollywood and resorts and casinos, said in a statement.

Spears, 33, told her fans on Twitter she would reschedule the May 1-2 shows.

The former child star and "X Factor" judge began a two-year residency in Las Vegas in December 2013.

