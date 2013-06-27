* Nationwide scrambles to come up with credible plan
* UK mutuals panic following Nationwide leverage order
* Lack of investor appetite casts doubt on new PIB product
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - UK bank regulators enforcing tough
new rules on capital could be sounding the death knell for
mutual societies, a cornerstone of the country's financial
network for generations.
New regulations on capital intended to shore up Britain's
banks and prevent another financial crisis are in fact leaving
many mutuals fearing that the end could be near.
Nationwide, the UK's largest building society, is under
pressure to produce a plan by week's end for how it will drum up
an additional GBP2bn of reserve capital.
Coming on the heels of a similar hurdle for The Co-operative
Bank, the troubles for Nationwide - in business since 1846 -
could doom what is widely considered as one of the most ethical
forms of banking.
"This really could be the death of the UK mutual," one
banker who asked not to be named, because of the sensitivity of
the subject, told IFR.
"Nationwide has always been a defender of its model and is
considered to be not only the largest but the strongest of its
kind."
GETTING STRONGER
The heart of the issue is the so-called leverage ratio - the
amount of core capital that all banks have to hold in reserve
against the total sum of loans they have made.
Nationwide has to increase its ratio from 2% to 3%,
effective in 2019 - but the Prudential Regulation Authority
(PRA) is pressing banks to spell out plans now for how to meet
the target.
Nationwide has been given until the end of June, or midnight
on Sunday, to outline how it will come up with the roughly
GBP2bn it needs to comply.
A spokesperson for Nationwide spoke with IFR on Wednesday
and said it is continuing to work with the PRA to agree on a
mutually agreeable timeframe to meet these requirements.
"We are confident we will meet the 3% leverage ratio for the
2019 deadline," he said.
But despite that sentiment, the PRA has frustrated banks by
deciding they must come up with their plans some four-and-a-half
years early, imposing an advance deadline that few if any
mutuals could hope to meet.
"If Nationwide is having to come up with a plan to sort out
its leverage ratio," said one UK debt banker, "then you can bet
your bottom dollar that other mutual societies will have to do
the same."
There are currently 46 building societies and 50 mutual
lenders and deposit-takers servicing customers in the UK,
according to the Building Societies Association.
And investment bankers say that many of them have been
calling over the past few days, anxiously trying to figure out
ways of quickly boosting their leverage ratios.
The Co-operative was the first mutual to come under pressure
from the PRA over the ratios and, facing a GBP1.5bn capital
shortfall, is planning to de-mutualise and become listed bank.
Mutual societies, which are collectively owned by their
depositors, have built a reputation as highly ethical
institutions that often have close ties to local communities.
Their demise would be seen as another blow to institutions
that return profit to stakeholders that are often customers and
can lend at more attractive rates. But the short deadlines being
imposed by the PRA seem to give little room for the mutuals to
manoeuvre.
As one debt capital banker put it: "The deadline seems
unrealistic."
Andrew Bailey, the deputy governor for prudential regulation
at the Bank of England, declined to comment Wednesday about the
deadlines but said all bank plans needed to be "sensible,
consistent and achievable".
NO WAY OUT?
UK mutuals have traditionally sold Permanent Interest
Bearing Shares (PIBS) to create core capital.
Nationwide's Pillar 3 disclosure states it has some GBP1.3bn
of PIBS outstanding. However, their prices have fallen 20 points
to the low 80s in cash terms since the PRA's announcement, which
was far harsher than the market expected.
"The PRA is now only counting Core Equity Tier 1 in its
numeration calculations, when they had been expected to look at
total capital," said Edward Stevenson, head of financial
institutions group debt capital markets at BNP Paribas.
"As a result, Nationwide needs to find GBP2bn of common
equity to ensure its leverage ratio is where it should be."
To get around this problem, Nationwide could raise core
capital deferred shares (CCDS), the new form of PIBS.
But bankers say that raising just a tenth of the GBP2bn
would be a challenge due to a lack of investor appetite for the
product.
While Nationwide is by no means the only UK financial to
fail to meet the targeted leverage level, it has the lowest
leverage ratio of all eight lenders analysed thus far by the UK
regulator.
"The PRA is applying a very blunt measure to Nationwide, but
in response they are coming up with a plan to solve the problem,
which will include CCDS and some Additional Tier 1," said a
London-based debt banker.
"This should placate the regulator for the time being, but
their only option may be a Co-operative-style demutualising."