Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
YANGON Rescuers found another seven dead bodies during the search for a Myanmar army plane that went missing with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, bringing the total of recovered corpses to 10, the army said on Thursday.
The 10 bodies, found in an area some 35 km (22 miles) from the southern coastal town of Launglon, include six adults and four children, the military said in a statement. A total of 15 children were on board, it said.
A plane wheel, two life jackets and some bags with clothes - believed to be from the missing Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane - were also found, an earlier army statement said. The search was continuing.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.