Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
YANGON Bodies and debris were found in the water on Thursday after a Myanmar military plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the military said in a statement on its official Facebook page.
Three bodies, including two adults and a child, were found by a navy ship 35 km (22 miles) from the southern costal town of Launglon, the military said.
A plane wheel that was believed to be from the Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane was also found, the statement said.
(Reporting By Shoon Naing, Wa Lone and Yimou Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.