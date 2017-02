YANGON About 300 political detainees were among more than 6,000 prisoners released on Wednesday under a general amnesty, a senior prison official told Reuters.

The United States, Europe and Australia have said freeing Myanmar's estimated 2,100 political prisoners is essential to even considering lifting sanctions that have crippled the pariah state and, over years, driven it closer to China.

The number appeared to be less than many had expected but was larger than other amnesties for political prisoners in recent years.

