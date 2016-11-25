YANGON Two handmade bombs made from a mix of an energy drink and chemicals exploded at the Yangon regional government office on Friday, an official said, the latest in a series of similar explosions to rock Myanmar's largest city in the last eight days.

The blasts occurred around 5:30 p.m. when few people were at the office, and no one died or was injured as a result, the senior Yangon government official said, adding that one of the bombs exploded near the regional police chief's office.

The explosions were similar in nature to three other blasts - one that took place at a local immigration office on Thursday, and two explosions that took place at two supermarkets on Sunday and on Nov. 17. All blasts happened in different parts of the city.

"We feel as if they are giving us a message they can reach every nook and corner," said the senior official who did not want to be named.

There were no people hurt in any of the explosions and authorities have not said who they suspected was behind the bombings.

