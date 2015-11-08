YANGON Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, democracy hero and one-time political prisoner under military rule, arrived at a polling station in Yangon on Sunday to cast her vote in the country's first free election in 25 years.

Suu Kyi's car inched through a scrum of news photographers waiting outside the school building, and she was stony-faced as bodyguards shouted at people to move out of the way.

Most in the crowd of well-wishers gathered there were lucky to get a glimpse of the garland on Suu Kyi's hair as she went inside to vote without a smile or a wave.

