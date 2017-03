BRUSSELS The European Union is expected to lift all sanctions on Myanmar next week, except for an arms embargo, in recognition of the "remarkable process of reform" in the country, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The EU agreed a year ago to suspend most of its sanctions against Myanmar for a year, but ministers are expected to go further on Monday by agreeing "to lift all sanctions with the exception of the embargo on arms which will remain in place," according to the document.

