YANGON Myanmar opposition supporters called on the government on Thursday to free all political prisoners, a day after it released fewer dissidents than had been expected, leaving nearly 2,000 behind bars.

Western countries have shunned Myanmar for decades because of its poor rights record but its new civilian government, which came to power this year after the military nominally gave up power, is taking tentative steps to end its isolation.

The release of about 200 political detainees on Wednesday, under a general amnesty for 6,359 prisoners, followed a loosening of some media controls and more dialogue with pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United States, Europe and Australia have said the freeing of political prisoners is essential to considering lifting sanctions that have crippled the pariah state and driven it closer to China.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi, herself freed from 15 years of house arrest last year, said on Wednesday she was thankful for the releases and hoped for more.

A top official in her party, Nyan Win, echoed that on Thursday, saying efforts for others would not cease.

"We will keep calling for the release of the remaining political prisoners," he said, adding that the party had confirmed the release of 184 political detainees.

Neither he nor Suu Kyi commented about the sanctions.

A senior prison official told Reuters about 300 dissidents were freed but officials in Suu Kyi's party said that number included opponents of the old military regime who had been imprisoned but not for promoting democracy, including some purged military intelligence officials and gang members.

The Thai-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma) human rights group said 206 political prisoners had been freed and many more remained incarcerated. It too called for the release of all of them.

"I feel disappointed about the small numbers," said the association's joint secretary Bo Kyi. "They think the rest of them are dangerous to peace and stability. That's their attitude."

"They should be released unconditionally and immediately."

Myanmar's state-run media made no mention of the releases.

The most prominent freed dissident was Zarganar, a comedian sentenced in 2008 to 59 years in a remote prison after criticising the then-ruling generals for their sluggish response to Cyclone Nargis, which killed more than 140,000 people when it hit the Irrawaddy delta a month earlier.

Also freed was Sai Say Htan, a leader of the Shan State Army, a rebel group that fought successive military regimes that ruled following a 1962 coup. He was sentenced to 104 years in prison in 2005 for refusing to help draft a new constitution.

But among those left in jail were activists who led a failed 1988 pro-democracy uprising. Myanmar, also known as Burma, has released dissidents before, including leaders of the 1988 protests, only to detain them again after signs of unrest.

QUESTIONS

The failure to release the most famous critics as well as the relatively small number freed raised questions about how fast Myanmar, under pressure for change on multiple fronts, including resentment over China's influence, will open up.

Myanmar faces mounting pressure to end its isolation, in part to find alternative business and diplomatic partners to China and to pacify Southeast Asian concerns as the region seeks to become an EU-style Asian community in 2015. Infrastructure is in a shambles and its economy has few sources of growth.

The U.N. rights investigator for the isolated country, Tomas Ojea Quintana, said the releases were a sign of change but he wanted many more dissidents freed before the end of the year.

The European Union welcomed the release but said it would judge the move based on how many were eventually freed.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking to Reuters shortly before the releases, said she was encouraged by "promising signals" of reform but that it was too early to announce steps Washington might take in response.

Critics say sanctions on energy-rich Myanmar have not worked in promoting democracy and have only pushed the country into the arms of China and left open opportunities for neighbours such as Thailand to exploit.

Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd said genuine reforms should herald the lifting of sanctions.

"If Burma is serious about its programme of political reform and that these things aren't just words, if they are serious, then there will need to be some response from the international community in terms of sanctions," Rudd told reporters.

Murray Hiebert, deputy director and senior fellow at the Southeast Asia Program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said the lifting of sanctions was key.

"Until the sanctions are lifted, nobody is seriously looking at Burma. I talk to oil and gas companies, and Burma is not really on the radar," Hiebert said.

(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)