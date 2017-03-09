Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday more than 20,000 people from Myanmar are seeking refuge in China from fighting in northern Myanmar.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular media briefing in Beijing.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.