The party of Myanmar democracy advocate Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday it would field candidates in a series of forthcoming by-elections for vacant parliament seats, the latest sign of political change since the military ceded power.

The announcement that her National League for Democracy would resume political activity coincided with an announcement by U.S. President Barack Obama that he would send Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the isolated country. That move was part of Washington's offer to improve ties provided Myanmar pursued democratic reforms.

Here are some key facts about Myanmar, a resource-rich former British colony that has spent most of its post-independence history under authoritarian military dictatorships.

COUNTRY NAME: It was changed last year to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Previously it was the Union of Myanmar, having been changed from the Union of Burma in 1989 in what the junta said was to appease minority non-Burman ethnic groups. A new flag and national anthem were also introduced.

POPULATION: About 50 million: estimates vary from 48 million to 58 million. The biggest ethnic group is Burman (about 68 percent), followed by Shan (9 percent) and Karen (7 percent). The population is mostly Theravada Buddhist (89 percent), the rest being Christian, Muslim, Hindu and animist.

AREA: At approximately 678,000 sq km (261,800 sq miles), it is the second-largest country in Southeast Asia. Less than two percent of land is under permanent crops and pasture. About 15 percent is arable. Forests make up nearly 50 percent.

BORDERS: Myanmar has borders with Bangladesh (193 km, 120 miles), China (2,185 km), India (1,463 km), Laos (235 km) and Thailand (1,800 km). It also has nearly 2,000 km of coastline on the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

CAPITAL: Naypyitaw. In 2005, the military government moved the capital 390 km north from colonial-era Yangon (formerly known as Rangoon) to remote, purpose-built Naypyitaw. Yangon remains the economic hub.

ARMED FORCES: Active forces estimated at 375,500 in 2006, making the military one of Asia's largest after China and India. The military relies mostly on older Russian and Chinese technology and enjoys a huge slice of the national budget.

ECONOMY: The 10-nation Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), made up of Myanmar's major trade partners, this week endorsed the country's bid to serve as chairman of the regional group in 2014 -- a diplomatic coup for the new civilian leadership that took over after elections last year.

Myanmar joined ASEAN in 1997 -- nearly a decade after it embarked on a market economy after 26 years of central planning.

Though impoverished, Myanmar is rich in natural resources, including petroleum, natural gas, timber, tin, zinc, copper and precious stones. The economy relies on the export of natural gas, agricultural, marine and forest products and textiles. Its biggest trade partners are Thailand, China and India.

Proven gas reserves have doubled in the past decade to 570 billion cubic metres, equivalent to almost a fifth of Australia's, according to the BP Statistical Review. Revenues from those reserves are tightly held among the military elite which also dominates other businesses.

There are few accurate economic statistics available and the country has a large black-market economy. Independent economists say decades of corruption and mismanagement by the military has left Myanmar with negligible growth, rampant inflation and a currency, the kyat, considered worthless outside the country. Myanmar has undergone a big selloff of hundreds of state assets in 2009 and 2010, but the process was highly opaque and it appears most have ended up in the hands of the military and its cronies.

POLITICS: The U.S. overtures followed moves by Myanmar's new civilian leaders to show democratic credentials. These included the release last month of 230 political prisoners and pledges by senior officials to free still more. Restrictions were eased on the media and discussions started with Suu Kyi.

Many Western governments had dismissed last year's election as a sham which left the military still in charge. That poll, which followed Suu Kyi's release after nearly 20 years in detention, gave most seats to candidates linked to the military. It was the first election since the military refused to recognise the results of a 1990 democratic election, won by Suu Kyi's NLD.

Foreign donors have been reluctant to help Myanmar, citing its human rights record. Many Western countries, including members of the European Union, the United States and Australia, maintain economic and military sanctions, pending evidence that further steps to entrench democracy will be introduced.

Neighbouring China is its biggest political and economic ally and has capitalised on the West's reluctance to trade with the junta. But relations with Beijing have been strained since September, when the new civilian authorities suspended construction of a hydroelectric dam being built with Chinese help.

