Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

GENEVA The top United Nations human rights official said on Friday that Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has promised to investigate allegations of systematic and widespread violence against Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein was speaking in an interview with Reuters after his office issued a report based on accounts from 220 Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh since a counter-insurgency operation began on Oct. 9 in Rakhine.

"I did speak to Aung San Suu Kyi about an hour and a half ago. I called upon her to use every means available to exert pressure on the military and the security services to end this operation," Zeid said.

"She informed me that an investigation will be launched. She said that they would require further information."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)