YANGON Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said about 100 political prisoners had been released as part of an amnesty on Wednesday and she was thankful, although she hoped more would be freed.

"So far as we have heard about 100 political prisoners have been released. We hope many more will be released. The more political prisoners are released, the better for the country," she said at a gathering of sympathisers, including former prisoners and their families.

"As I have often said, the independence of everybody is priceless. I'm really thankful for the release of political prisoners."

