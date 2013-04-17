Nobel laureate and Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) listens to a question from a student during her lecture session at the University of Tokyo in Tokyo April 17, 2013. Suu Kyi is in Japan for a seven-day visit. REUTERS/Kenichiro Seki/Pool

Nobel laureate and Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) receives a gift at the end of her lecture session at the University of Tokyo in Tokyo April 17, 2013. Suu Kyi is in Japan for a seven-day visit. REUTERS/Kenichiro Seki/Pool

TOKYO Myanmar's charismatic opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi made rare comments on Wednesday on sectarian violence in her nation, but said she was "not a magician" and will not be able to solve long-running ethnic disputes.

Speaking to students at Tokyo University while on a visit to Japan, Suu Kyi maintained her stand that the rule of law needs to be established in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and parties involved in the violence have to build an atmosphere of dialogue.

She did not directly refer to recent monk-led violence in the city of Meikhtila that have killed 43 people. Thousands, mostly Muslims, were driven from their homes and businesses as bloodshed spread across central Myanmar, putting the Muslim minority on edge in one of Asia's most diverse countries.

"I've said that the most important thing is to establish the rule of law...(it) is not just about the judiciary, it's about the administration, it's about the government, it's about our police force, it's about the training that we give to security forces," said Suu Kyi.

She added that Myanmar's courts do not meet democratic standards as they are "totally dominated by the executive."

The failure of the Nobel Peace Prize-winner to defuse the tension undermines her image as a unifying moral force. Suu Kyi, herself a devout Buddhist, has previously said little on the violence.

"They wanted me to talk about how to make these communal differences disappear...I'm not a magician. If I were, I'd say 'disappear' and they would all disappear. Differences take a long time to sort out," she told Japanese students.

"We have to establish an atmosphere of security in which people with different opinions can sit down and exchange ideas and think of the things we have in common."

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)