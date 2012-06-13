GENEVA Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in Geneva on Wednesday night at the start of a European tour, her first trip to the continent in nearly a quarter of a century.

Reuters Television saw her flight touch down at Geneva's Cointrin Airport ahead of her speech on Thursday to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter in the capital Bern.

Fellow passengers saw her leave the plane.

The ILO, a United Nations agency, on Wednesday lifted more than a decade-old punitive restrictions on Myanmar in recognition of progress including a new law on trade unions and pledge to end forced labour by 2015.

(Reporting by Vincent Fribault and Cecile Mantovani, writing by Stephanie Nebehay)