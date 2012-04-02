UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday described Myanmar's election for vacant parliamentary seats as a "significant step towards a better future" and urged the government and opposition parties to consolidate democratic gains in the Asian nation.

Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won 40 of the 45 available seats in Sunday's poll, dealing a blow to a ruling party created by the former military junta that kept her locked up for 15 years.

But Suu Kyi, who led opposition to military rule for 20 years and on Sunday won a lower house seat, noted there had been voting irregularities in the poll that accounted for only a small fraction of the 440-seat lower house and 224-seat senate.

Ban's office said in a statement that despite the complaints of voting abnormalities "key stakeholders in Myanmar ... have stressed to the U.N. team their strong belief that these by-elections are a boost for the ongoing reforms and a very important step towards a more peaceful and democratic future."

Suu Kyi on Monday hailed the victory as a "triumph of the people," but fell short of a full-fledged poll endorsement that Western countries may be seeking before lifting sanctions imposed over the rights record of the former military rulers.

Ban said he was "encouraged by the initial reaction of the international community" to Myanmar's elections and urged "the government and all political forces to cooperate and build on the important achievement of the by-election and to consolidate the country's democratic gains."

Suu Kyi, daughter of slain independence hero Aung San, will hold wide influence because of her huge popularity. A full general election is due in 2015.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Todd Eastham)