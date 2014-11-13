NAYPYITAW Elections in Myanmar in 2015 need to be free, inclusive and transparent, U.S. President Barack Obama told the Southeast Asian nation's President Thein Sein at a meeting on Thursday.

"The democratisation process in Myanmar is real," Obama said at a joint press conference with Thein Sein at the presidential palace in the country's capital of Naypyitaw.

"But in our discussions we recognised that this process is still incomplete."

Myanmar was working to address some of the issues that concerned Obama, but it would take time, Thein Sein said.

The country would continue with its transition, he added.

