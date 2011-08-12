Pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi visits the Mount Popa Botanical Garden and Museum owned by the Ministry of Forestry on Mount Popa in Kyaukpadung township, near Bagan July 6, 2011 . REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

NAYPYITAW Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar's democratic opposition, and the government have agreed to cooperate to bring stability and economic development to the country, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.

Suu Kyi, who was released from house arrest last November after an election that ended military rule, and Labour Minister Aung Kyi issued the joint statement after a meeting lasting just under an hour in Myanmar's former capital, Yangon.

"Both sides will cooperate on stability, tranquillity and development of the country as a gesture of fulfilling the genuine need of the entire people," it said.

"There will be constructive cooperation for the continued progress of democracy and further development of economic and social situations," it went on, adding that "contradictory opinions" would be avoided.

It was their second meeting in just over two weeks and comes two days before the 66-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate makes what her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), is advertising as her first overtly political trip outside Yangon since her release.

At a rare news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Friday, Kyaw Hsan, the Minister of Information and leader of a newly formed "Spokespersons and Information Team," offered another olive branch to Suu Kyi and her party.

"In view of national reconciliation, the government is delicately and carefully handling the issue of the NLD, which has no legal right to exist, offering it opportunities to serve the national interest in cohesion," he said.

The NLD was officially disbanded because it refused to register for the election last year. However, it has continued to function, apparently without harassment by the authorities.

"If the NLD wants to get involved in politics, it should set up a legal party through formal procedures. Anyhow, the government is doing its best to invite NLD to its national reconciliation process," Kyaw Hsan said.

Suu Kyi has been careful not to antagonise the government since her release and did not directly criticise the election, which was regarded at home and abroad as a sham that ensured the same regime stayed in power behind a veneer of democracy.

The government and military appear to have backed off from their tough stance towards Suu Kyi, occasionally criticising her in state-run media but allowing her freedom to travel and meet with diplomats, journalists and supporters.

On Sunday she is due to visit two towns about 50 miles (80 km) north of Yangon, where she will open a library and speak to youth groups.

