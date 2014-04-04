Generic drug maker Mylan Inc (MYL.O) is looking to buy Swedish rival Meda AB MEDAa.ST in a deal that would create a $23 billion (13.8 billion pounds) pharmaceutical company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The exact value of the deal is unknown but Mylan is likely to pay a "significant" premium to Meda's market value, a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

Meda's market valuation stood at 29.5 billion Swedish krona (2.7 billion pounds) at the end of trading on Thursday while Mylan's market value was $18.5 billion.

Pennsylvania-based Mylan has appointed advisers to help it put together a deal for Meda, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. (link.reuters.com/veb38v)

Generic drugs continues to be a hotly contested sector with Mylan suing Celgene Corp (CELG.O) on Thursday to stop the latter's effort to keep generic versions of two drugs that generate $4.5 billion of annual sales off the market.

Last year, Mylan bought Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd STAR.NS, for $1.6 billion to expand its presence in the fast-growing generic injectable drugs market.

Mylan's Nasdaq-listed shares closed down about 2 percent at $49.86 on Thursday.

Officials for Mylan and Meda were not immediately available to comment on the FT report.

(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)