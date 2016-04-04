Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday held a phone call and expressed "serious concern" over an escalation in the standoff over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry added in a statement that both sides had called for a swift cessation in fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.