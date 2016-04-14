Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

YEREVAN Armenian-backed forces have lost 97 soldiers, volunteers and civilians in renewed fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, including 77 killed between April 2-5, the Armenian Defence Ministry said.

Azerbaijan, whose troops clashed with the Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh forces, has said it lost 31 soldiers and four civilians on April 2-5. It has not published updated figures.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire halted four days of fierce fighting on April 5 but sporadic shooting is still frequent at night.

