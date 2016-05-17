Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
BAKU An Azeri soldier was killed near the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday as a result of a ceasefire violation, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said.
Nagorno-Karabakh said earlier that one of its soldiers had been killed by shooting from Azerbaijan after midnight, roughly at the time when the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in Vienna on the need for a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the rebel region.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.