An Azeri serviceman aims his weapon at the frontline with the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Zulfiya Safkhanova

BAKU An Azeri soldier was killed near the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday as a result of a ceasefire violation, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said.

Nagorno-Karabakh said earlier that one of its soldiers had been killed by shooting from Azerbaijan after midnight, roughly at the time when the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in Vienna on the need for a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the rebel region.

