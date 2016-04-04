BAKU Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Monday that if Armenian-backed forces continued to open fire on civilians near Nagorno-Karabakh then its army would prepare to attack the region's capital of Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists fought for a third day on Monday over the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Nagorno-Karabakh's capital is known to Azeris as Khankendi.

