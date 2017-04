MOSCOW Azerbaijan said on Thursday one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Armenian military-political leadership is fully responsible for this bloody provocation along the line of confrontation and our response to the enemy will be shattering," the Azeri defence ministry said in a statement.

