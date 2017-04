YEREVAN Armenian-backed forces in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday they were ready to discuss a ceasefire proposal from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said it would stop fighting the separatist troops after two days of clashes killed dozens and drew international calls for an immediate ceasefire.

