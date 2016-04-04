Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
YEREVAN Armenia will recognise the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region as independent from Azerbaijan if military actions there continue and take on large scale, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said on Monday.
Azerbaijan has resorted to an "unprecedented provocation along the entire perimeter of the contact line" with Nagorno-Karabakh, Sargsyan told a meeting with ambassadors from member states of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe nations, referring to the latest flare-up of the conflict.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry has been ordered to start work on signing a mutual military assistance treaty with Nagorno-Karabakh, he said.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.