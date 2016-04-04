Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
PARIS France, a co-president of the Minsk Group of negotiators in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said on Monday the group would meet on Tuesday in Vienna to discuss the outbreak of violence in the territory between Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists.
In a statement, the French foreign ministry said its incumbent, Jean-Marc Ayrault, had spoken to his Armenian counterpart and called for an immediate ceasefire.
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet)
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.