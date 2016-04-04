PARIS France, a co-president of the Minsk Group of negotiators in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said on Monday the group would meet on Tuesday in Vienna to discuss the outbreak of violence in the territory between Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists.

In a statement, the French foreign ministry said its incumbent, Jean-Marc Ayrault, had spoken to his Armenian counterpart and called for an immediate ceasefire.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet)