MOSCOW Moscow hopes its diplomatic efforts will result in a lasting ceasefire in Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova said Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with top officials from Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier on Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Baku today and Yerevan later in April, she added.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)