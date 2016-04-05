WASHINGTON The United States applauded a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday and said it was engaging with both sides to encourage them to strictly abide by the halt in fighting.

"The United States does welcome both sides' confirmation of a ceasefire," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing. "It's a very nascent ceasefire but we are encouraged that it does seem to have taken hold. And we're actively engaging with both sides to urge them to strictly adhere to the ceasefire."

