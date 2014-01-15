Prudential's British fund arm not looking for acquisitions
LONDON Prudential said its UK fund management arm M&G does not need to make acquisitions to bolster its competitiveness, as the British insurance group reported record profits on Tuesday.
Citigroup's former Chief Operating Officer John Havens has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Napier Park Global Capital, the hedge fund spun out of the bank last year.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the appointment. Napier Park's spokesman Mickey Mandelbaum confirmed Havens' appointment and said it would be effective immediately.
Napier Park, which has about $5.5 billion in assets under management, was spun out of Citigroup last year and the bank retains a minority stake in it.
Havens resigned from Citigroup in October 2012 along with Chief Executive Vikram Pandit, after board members led by Chairman Michael O'Neill told Pandit privately that his work was not satisfactory.
Pandit's departure had followed months of tension with Chairman Michael O'Neill over a range of issues, including Havens' compensation and role.
Citigroup was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
BRUSSELS Shareholders in listed European Union companies will have a greater say in setting executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has criticized plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.