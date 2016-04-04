Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
YEREVAN Nagorno-Karabakh's army has incurred a total of 20 dead and 72 injured in clashes over the past three days with Azeri forces, Armenian television reported on Monday, citing the Nagorno-Karabakh military.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.