Pedestrians walk past the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York's Times Square in this June 4, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK Thirty minutes into the crippling outage that hobbled the Nasdaq stock market on Thursday afternoon and halted all trading in $5.9 trillion worth of U.S. equities, exchange officials had the problem fixed.

Another two and a half hours passed, however, before they were ready to flip the switch and resume trading on the all-electronic market.

Most of the 191 minutes that the exchange was dark were spent in sometimes frantic conversation with scores of banks, brokers, investment companies and rival exchanges that wanted the Nasdaq's assurance that a restoration of trading would be orderly and not lead to panic.

Nasdaq's first responsibility was to assure "fair and orderly markets," Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said on Friday on Fox Business Network, and exchange officials worked first to understand and fix the problem and then to communicate with the securities industry to ensure a smooth restart.

"There was active communication going on," Greifeld said.

Meanwhile, banks' trading desks were cautioning Nasdaq, operated by Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ.O), not to rush to reopen, fearing that a restart full of technical errors would only sap more confidence from rattled markets, according to three sources at brokerages and banks who declined to be identified.

In the end, the reopening of trading did go relatively well.

Transactions first restarted at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) in a single microcap stock, Atlantic American Corp. (AAME.O), a test case picked for its front-of-the-alphabet ticker. Twenty-five minutes later, the rest of the market opened, and, according to a Nasdaq statement, "The trading day finished in normal course."

Trading resumed on Friday with no apparent hiccups. Ahead of the open Nasdaq had said all its systems were functioning normally.

Volume on Nasdaq was running at 540 million shares as of 10:45 a.m., about 160 million shares ahead of their level from the same time on Thursday morning. Overall volume was seen as light for a session in the summer. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up around 0.3 percent.

Shares of Nasdaq itself, which fell 3.4 percent once trading resumed on Thursday, gained about 1 percent in early trading on Friday.

PERSISTENT GLITCHES

While worst-case outcomes may have been averted, the outage still was among the most serious in a series of recent technological failures to hit the U.S. securities business, including a software issue at the Chicago Board Options Exchange this spring that delayed the start of trading there for half a day.

It was also the latest black eye for Nasdaq, which in May agreed to pay $10 million, the largest penalty ever against a stock exchange, to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over its mishandling of Facebook's (FB.O) initial public offering in 2012.

Late on Thursday, Nasdaq identified the problem as a "connectivity issue between an exchange participant and the SIP," or Securities Information Processor - the system that receives all traffic on quotes and orders for stocks on the exchange.

This problem "led to degradation in the ability of the SIP to disseminate consolidated quotes and trades," Nasdaq said in a statement. "The cause of the issue has been identified and addressed."

Whether it has been addressed to the satisfaction of regulators is another question. SEC Chair Mary Jo White called for a meeting of Wall Street leaders to help insure the "continuous and orderly" functioning of securities markets.

The incident "should reinforce our collective commitment to addressing technological vulnerabilities of exchanges and other market participants," she said.

Thursday's outage could well give White ammunition to press ahead with new rules, proposed in March, that would hold exchanges, clearing agencies and certain "dark pool" trading venues more accountable for taking steps to prevent potential systems disruptions.

The rules, if adopted, would replace the current regulatory model in which exchanges rely on voluntary guidance known as "Automation Review Policies" to address security and stability issues with their systems.

The SEC rushed to roll out its proposal as a direct response to several high-profile software problems last year, including Nasdaq's debacle with the Facebook IPO and a near-collapse at Knight Capital, a major Nasdaq market maker, as well as the two-day shutdown of the U.S. equities market due to Superstorm Sandy.

Exchanges, including the Nasdaq and rival NYSE Euronext NYX.N, parent of the New York Stock Exchange, pushed back, citing a number of concerns, including costs and an "unduly broad" requirement to disseminate information to member firms about certain incidents. "This requirement would likely have a chilling effect on communications," they wrote.

The SEC agreed to extend the comment period on the rule, effectively delaying it, but late on Thursday after this latest incident, White said she will push to get it completed.

COMMUNICATION CRITICIZED

A number of market participants and others criticized Nasdaq's lack of an early public statement on the outage. Nasdaq did not issue a formal press release until late Thursday afternoon, well after the trading day had ended.

"As usual the communication could have been a little bit better, they could improve the communication and the amount of communication," said Mark Turner, managing director and head of sales trading at Instinet in New York.

Greifeld said the exchange sent messages through its trader alert system and was involved in direct communication with clients.

"It has shown how horrible the crisis management side is. Communication was horrid. There is no backup. So we have to focus on the crisis management side," Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Pimco, said Friday on CNBC.

Greifeld defended Nasdaq's technology track record on CNBC Friday morning.

"We aspire for perfection," he said. "We didn't get there yesterday."

(Writing by Dan Burns and Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Dan Grebler)