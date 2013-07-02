LONDON British transport group National Express (NEX.L) said revenues had grown 7 percent in the first half of 2013, boosted by strong growth in North America and a recovering Spanish transport market.

The bus and rail operator on Tuesday said revenues in North America, where it runs yellow school bus services, were up 19 percent on last year. National Express also said it had secured "significant" price increases on renewed contracts in the U.S.

National Express said its North American transit business, which makes $75 million (49.2 million pounds) a year in revenues, has a bid success rate of 30 percent and a bid pipeline worth some $200 million of annual revenues.

In Spain, the company said demand had been affected by wider austerity but that "there are signs that the rate of decline is diminishing". First half revenues in Spain rose 3 percent.

Sales rose 30 percent in Morocco, where the group is set to add Tangiers to existing coach operations in Marrakesh and Agadir.

The company's UK rail business, which runs the c2c commuter line between London and Essex, continued to perform well, while its British bus business recovered from a slow first quarter to record a 3 percent rise in underlying sales, it said.

National Express plans to bid for the full Essex Thameside rail contract later this year and has been shortlisted for the Crossrail bid process expected to start later this year, with the winner to be announced at the end of 2014.

The company also said it had started the mobilisation of the two German rail contracts secured earlier this year and due to start in December 2015.

