LONDON EDF Renewables, Vattenfall and E.ON were among seven companies which won four-year contracts with Britain’s National Grid to supply super fast balancing services, the grid operator said on Friday.

The contracts are the first Britain's power grid operator has awarded to battery storage technology.

National Grid needs to balance electricity supply and demand on the grid on a second-by-second basis to make sure the system keeps running efficiently.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)