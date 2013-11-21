Workers climb up a storage tank at National Grid's liquified natural gas (LNG) plant at the Isle of Grain in southern England August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON UK-based energy distributor National Grid (NG.L) said on Thursday the business was performing in line with its expectations under a new price controls regime in the UK, after reporting a 7 percent drop in its half-year pre-tax profit.

Profits before tax fell to 979 million pounds for the six months to September 30, the first period the company has operated under the new formula for controlling National Grid's UK prices until April 2021, but it maintained the interim dividend payout at 14.49 pence a share.

"The new eight-year price controls, covering our principal UK regulated activities, and the recent rate case settlements in the U.S. provide us with the long-term framework and clarity to continue to invest for the future," Chief Executive Steve Holliday said.

National Grid, which also has operations in the northeast of the United States, said its capital expenditure programme for 2013/2014 of around 3.5 billion pounds was expected to drive regulated asset growth by around 6 percent.

Analysts said concerns over potential political intervention in Britain's energy markets in response to public anger at rising electricity and gas prices may affect National Grid's business, even though its costs account for a relatively small proportion of consumer's bills.

"Given the recent political debates on the affordability of renewable energy, we expect some questions around National Grid's sensitivity to any potential policy change - and the sustainability of dividend in such a scenario," analysts at Liberium Capital said prior to the results announcement.

