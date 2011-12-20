LONDON British bus and rail operator National Express (NEX.L) said on Tuesday that trading remained strong across all its divisions and that it expected to report 2011 results in line with management expectations.

"National Express is finishing 2011 in excellent shape. We are growing revenue and profit in all five of our divisions," Chief Executive Dean Finch said in a trading statement, adding that the group was "well positioned to pursue new opportunities".

The group, which is due to report full 2011 results on March 1, predicted it would deliver "significant earnings growth" at its non-rail businesses in 2012.

