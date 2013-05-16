FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON British energy distributor National Grid (NG.L) said it expected another year of good operating performance after reporting a six percent rise in annual pre-tax profit.
"During the year we secured significant regulatory outcomes, covering over 80 percent of our asset base, creating much greater clarity for our businesses," Chief Executive Steve Holliday said in a statement.
"We have built a strong platform from which to deliver organic growth and support our new dividend policy," he added.
National Grid, which also has operations in the northeast of the United States, said it aimed to grow its dividend at least in line with British Retail Price Index inflation each year. That figure was 3.3 percent in March.
For 2013, National Grid paid a full-year dividend of 40.85p, up by four percent.
Profit before tax rose to 2.74 billion pounds ($4.2 billion)in the year to end March, the company said, despite the impact of storms that hit the United States over the year.
(Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Maria Golovnina)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.