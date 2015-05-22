LONDON Nationwide's Chief Executive Graham Beale said he expects Britain's housing market to be stronger this year than it was in 2014.

Beale said a number of factors, including the opposition Labour party's threat to introduce a tax on higher-value properties, and the Scottish independence vote had led to a "choppy market" in 2014.

"I think the market will be stronger this year," he said in an interview with Reuters. "Provided that borrowers don't start to get concerned about the EU referendum generally it's a more stable environment."

