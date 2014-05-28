LONDON Nationwide, Britain's third-biggest mortgage lender, has warned the price of homes in London may start to fall this summer, saying there were signs the red-hot property market in the capital is cooling.

House prices are soaring in London as the economic recovery, record-low interest rates and government schemes to help home buyers tempt purchasers into one of the world's most expensive property markets.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned that a housing bubble poses the biggest risk to the financial stability of Britain's $2.5 trillion economy. He said the BoE was looking at new measures to control mortgage lending amid a shortage of home building.

"My view is that in London we will see a natural correction through the summer months. That intense heat does seem to be dissipating a bit. We could be seeing the early signs of a natural correction," Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale said on Wednesday.

The warning comes as the building society said it more than doubled its underlying profit last year and hit a capital target set by Britain's financial regulator a year early.

Beale said estate agents were starting to report a drop in the number of viewings for properties and house price reductions.

Official data showed house prices in London rose 17 percent in March compared to the previous year, but less than a 17.8 percent increase in February.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group has said it was introducing tougher lending criteria to help tackle rising prices.

REDUCED LEVERAGE

The 168 year old customer-owned lender reported a 113 percent rise in underlying profit to 924 million pounds ($1.55 billion) in the year to end March, benefiting from increased lending and a decline in costs.

Nationwide also said it had achieved a requirement set last year by Britain's financial regulator for it to have a leverage ratio of 3 percent a year ahead of schedule. Its leverage ratio stood at 3.3 percent at the year end.

Leverage measures the amount of equity a bank holds as a percentage of its loans, without adjustments for risk. A 3 percent leverage ratio means that Nationwide can lend up to about 33 pounds for each pound of capital it holds in reserve.

The lender's core Tier 1 ratio increased by 5.4 percentage points to 14.5 percent, higher than Britain's biggest four banks - Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and HSBC. Beale said that had risen to 15 percent since the year-end following the sale of a portfolio of commercial real estate loans.

Nationwide last year raised 550 million pounds by issuing a new type of debt that meets new rules on capital without compromising its mutual model. Investors who bought the core capital deferred shares (CCDS) are entitled to just one vote at meetings, regardless of how much they have invested.

It also raised 1 billion pounds in March through the issue of new bonds which convert into CCDS if it hits trouble.

Nationwide said impairment charges for bad loans fell by 35 percent to 383 million pounds last year and its cost efficiency ratio fell to a record low of 52.5 percent.

The group's share of the personal current account market rose to 6.2 percent from 5.7 percent and Beale said it is on track to hit its target of a 10 percent share by 2020.($1 = 0.5952 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Huw Jones and Louise Heavens)