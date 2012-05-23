LONDON Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, has set aside 103 million pounds to compensate victims of loan insurance mis-selling after claims quadrupled in the second half of its fiscal year.

Britain's second-biggest savings provider blamed aggressive claims management companies (CMCs) for pushing complaints which often turned out to be false and Chief Executive Graham Beale called on UK lawmakers to take a tougher stance against them.

"These false claims are undermining the process of dealing with the real claims and certainly incurring a high level of delay in the process and unnecessary costs so it does need to be addressed," Beale said. "We haven't really seen any movement from the Ministry of Justice to try to do something about this."

Beale said 40 percent of the costs relate to administration, much of which is in relation to false claims. He said one in three complaints received are false and 75 percent of the false claims originate from CMCs, who take a sizeable chunk of the compensation in return for handling claimants' paper work.

Britain's banks are now facing a total bill of around 9 billion pounds to compensate for one of the country's biggest mis-selling scandals. Lloyds, the UK's biggest retail bank, lifted its provision by a further 375 million pounds to 3.6 billion in May.

Nationwide has now set aside a total provision of 128 million for PPI mis-selling.

PPI policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost their job, but were often sold to people who would not have been eligible to claim.

Nationwide, Britain's third-biggest mortgage lender, reported a 44 percent increase in loans to home buyers in its last fiscal year, including a sharp rise in the number of mortgages provided to first-time home buyers.

Gross residential mortgage lending rose to 18.4 billion pounds ($29.1 billion) in the year to April 4, up from 12.8 billion the year before. The increase compared to a 5 percent rise in the overall mortgage market in Britain.

Nationwide provided loans to 24,000 first-time buyers, up 9 percent on the year before.

Beale said he expected the UK housing market to remain "broadly flat" until the UK economy recovers, citing high property values and access to deposits as the biggest hurdles to getting on the housing ladder. British house prices fell at their fastest pace for six months in April.

Nationwide competes in the financial services sector with Britain's "Big Four" banks - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Barclays. It said on Wednesday that it planned to develop a new range of financial services to small and medium businesses.

Beale said he had not yet seen evidence of the euro zone crisis affecting demand for its services.

"Clearly there is a degree of nervousness at the moment particularly with savers but we haven't really noticed anything in our recent volume trends that would suggest that there is an undue concern within the UK," he said.

Nationwide posted an underlying profit of 304 million pounds, up 10 percent on the previous year. ($1 = 0.6330 British pounds)

(Reporting by Matthew Scuffham; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)