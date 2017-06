An Afghan soldier fires a 122mm howitzer during a live-fire exercise with NATO military advisers outside Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan, February 15, 2017. Picture taken February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Josh Smith

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrives to attend a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS NATO allies agreed on Thursday to send more troops to Afghanistan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance would also increase its focus on supporting Afghan special operations forces.

Stoltenberg, who was speaking after a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels, also said sanctuaries used by insurgents across the border in Pakistan had "to be addressed as part of the solution to the conflict."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Phil Stewart)