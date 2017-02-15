U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg brief the media during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS President Donald Trump's defence secretary told NATO allies on Wednesday they must honour military spending pledges to ensure the United States does not "moderate" its support for the alliance, accusing some nations of ignoring threats, including from Russia.

"I owe it to you to give you clarity on the political reality in the United States, and to state the fair demand from my country's people in concrete terms," Jim Mattis said during the closed-door talks, according to prepared remarks provided to reporters travelling with him to Brussels.

"America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to this Alliance, each of your capitals needs to show support for our common defence."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)