BRUSSELS NATO said on Thursday it was checking reports of the capture of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya and said they could take some time to confirm.

"We are checking and assessing the situation," a NATO official said. "Clearly these are very significant developments, which will take time to confirm. If it is true, then this is truly a historic day for the people of Libya."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom. Editing by Sebastian Moffett)