BRUSSELS Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan transitional government forces swept into Sirte on Saturday in one of the biggest assaults yet on Muammar Gaddafi's hometown, but had to seek cover when they drew fire from his diehard loyalists.

* The United Nations said there should be no reprisals against residents of Sirte should it fall to Libyan interim government forces.

* Libya has exported its fourth cargo of crude oil since production resumed in the OPEC member last month, trade sources said Friday, in a further sign that the industry is recovering after months of conflict.

* NATO said it conducted 92 air sorties Friday, 28 of them strike sorties. It said a firing and vehicle staging point was engaged and destroyed in Sirte.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 25,194 sorties, including 9,363 strike sorties, which aim to identify and hit targets. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Twelve ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. Friday, six vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,958 vessels have been hailed, 296 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

