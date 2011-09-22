BRUSSELS NATO said on Thursday it was confident it could conclude its mission in Libya well within a new 90-day operations period agreed this week.

"I am highly confident that we can complete this mission well within the limits as provided by NATO," Lieutenant-General Charles Bouchard, the commander of NATO's Libya operation, told a media briefing.

Bouchard said NATO's mission would continue as long as a threat remained to civilians in the country.

NATO states agreed on Wednesday to extend the alliance's current mandate, which was due to expire on September 27, by another 90 days. It was the second extension of the Libya mission, which NATO took full command of on March 31.

