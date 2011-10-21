BRUSSELS NATO's military operations in Libya are very close to completion and the alliance's partners have taken a preliminary decision to end the campaign on October 31, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Friday.

"We agreed that our operations are very close to completion and we have taken a preliminary decision to end Operation Unified Protector on October 31," Rasmussen told a news conference after a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels.

"(Until October 31) NATO will monitor the situation and retain the capacity to respond to threats to civilians, if needed."

He said the alliance would take a formal decision early next week on ending the operation: "In the meantime, I will consult closely with the United Nations and the National Transitional Council."

"I'm very proud of what we have achieved, together with our partners, including many from the region," Rasmussen said.

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on the run for more than two months, was tracked down and killed in his hometown of Sirte on Thursday.

Asked about the fate of Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam, he said NATO had no knowledge of his whereabouts.

