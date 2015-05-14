ANTALYA, Turkey The Greek and Turkish foreign ministers swayed side-by-side, while NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini danced on stage as NATO ministers joined in a raucous rendition of "We are the World".

Putting aside crises over Ukraine and Libya that had occupied them during the day, normally buttoned-up ministers and top military officers let their hair down after dinner at a NATO meeting in the Turkish seaside resort of Antalya on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the host, climbed on stage to thank the band that had played for the guests after their first day of discussions, according to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet's website.

As the group played out with "We are the World", written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie in 1985 for a campaign against famine in Africa, Cavusoglu invited other ministers to join him and the performers on stage.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias swiftly took up the offer, clasping his Turkish counterpart by the wrist. Stoltenberg, Mogherini and others joined them to sing along.

The video was captured by Turkey's state-run Anatolian news agency. here

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Crispian Balmer)