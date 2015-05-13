ANTALYA, Turkey NATO and Ukraine voiced concern on Wednesday about Russian statements on the possible future stationing of nuclear weapons in Ukraine's Crimea region, which has been annexed by Moscow.

"We are ... deeply concerned by statements of the Russian leadership with regard to possible future stationing of nuclear weapons and their delivery systems in Crimea, which would be destabilising," NATO and Ukraine foreign ministers said in a joint statement after meeting in Turkey.

A Russian Foreign Ministry official said in March Moscow had the right to deploy nuclear arms in Crimea, but said he knew of no plans to do so.

The statement also demanded that Russia stop its "continued and deliberate destabilization of eastern Ukraine".

Russia denies providing any troops or arms to support rebellion in eastern Ukraine and accuses Kiev of violating the ceasefire.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Sabine Siebold)