BRUSSELS NATO is a defensive alliance and its decision to enlarge into the Balkans is not directed at Russia or any other nation, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday after NATO invited Montenegro to join.

"NATO is not a threat to anyone ... it is a defensive alliance, it is simply meant to provide security," Kerry told a news conference. "It is not focused on Russia or anyone else."

