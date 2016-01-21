German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier waves as he arrives for a meeting with his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski at the Lazienki Palace in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Germany's input in improving security in the eastern European part of NATO alliance should be its help in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.

"This is not only about respecting the truce, but to work out a solution. This is the biggest contribution in this part of the world," Steinmeier told a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski, referring to Germany's involvement in Ukraine peace talks.

Poland wants NATO permanent presence on its soil, as the central and eastern Europe's biggest NATO member is concerned about its security following Russia's annexation of Ukraine Crimea peninsula in 2014.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)